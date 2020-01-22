Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) CAO Sells $1,236,083.67 in Stock

Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 72,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $1,236,083.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $68,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ ROAD traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.23. 276,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,981. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Construction Partners Inc has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $20.79. The stock has a market cap of $902.03 million, a PE ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.83.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Construction Partners had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $237.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Construction Partners Inc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ROAD. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Construction Partners to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Construction Partners in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on Construction Partners from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Construction Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROAD. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Construction Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 35.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.