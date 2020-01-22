Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target Raised to $265.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on STZ. OTR Global raised shares of Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from to in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.29.

STZ stock opened at $190.23 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands has a twelve month low of $163.47 and a twelve month high of $214.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.84, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.15.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $790,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,591 shares in the company, valued at $1,675,245. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total transaction of $7,132,674.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,380 shares in the company, valued at $8,870,882.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,469,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,376,000 after purchasing an additional 124,090 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 729,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,743,000 after purchasing an additional 46,562 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 14,808.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 655,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,098,000 after purchasing an additional 651,121 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 587,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,813,000 after purchasing an additional 56,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 572,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,873,000 after purchasing an additional 31,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

