Consensus (SEN) Achieves Market Cap of $967,145.00

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. One Consensus token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Tidex and Ethfinex. In the last seven days, Consensus has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. Consensus has a market capitalization of $967,145.00 and $191.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00053055 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00073133 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,735.01 or 1.00070039 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00038242 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Consensus Token Profile

SEN is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 13th, 2015. Consensus’ total supply is 1,747,036,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,337,036,955 tokens. Consensus’ official website is consensus.ai . Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Consensus

Consensus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Tidex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Consensus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Consensus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

