Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CAG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.67.

Shares of NYSE CAG traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.28. 203,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,698,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.37. Conagra Brands has a fifty-two week low of $20.85 and a fifty-two week high of $35.59.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Craig P. Omtvedt acquired 14,450 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,618. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 420,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $13,705,350.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

