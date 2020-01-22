Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
CAG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.67.
Shares of NYSE CAG traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.28. 203,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,698,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.37. Conagra Brands has a fifty-two week low of $20.85 and a fifty-two week high of $35.59.
In other news, Director Craig P. Omtvedt acquired 14,450 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,618. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 420,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $13,705,350.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.
Conagra Brands Company Profile
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.
Featured Article: Relative Strength Index
Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.