Comparing Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) & Model N (NASDAQ:MODN)

Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) and Model N (NYSE:MODN) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.3% of Pintec Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.8% of Model N shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Pintec Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Model N shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Pintec Technology and Model N’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pintec Technology $153.10 million 0.72 $310,000.00 N/A N/A Model N $141.24 million 7.82 -$19.29 million ($0.43) -77.86

Pintec Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Model N.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Pintec Technology and Model N, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pintec Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Model N 0 0 7 0 3.00

Model N has a consensus price target of $31.00, suggesting a potential downside of 7.41%. Given Model N’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Model N is more favorable than Pintec Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Pintec Technology and Model N’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pintec Technology N/A N/A N/A Model N -13.66% -29.48% -9.34%

Volatility and Risk

Pintec Technology has a beta of -1.5, indicating that its share price is 250% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Model N has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pintec Technology beats Model N on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pintec Technology

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its open platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users. Its technology platform include a lending solution for borrowers to originate loans; a lending solution for borrowers who want to finance online purchases; and a wealth management solution for asset management companies and insurance companies to facilitate the sales of products. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited has a strategic cooperation agreement with China National Investment & Guaranty Corporation to develop digital lending technologies in China; a strategic partnership with Best Wonder Co. Ltd. to develop digital lending solutions to support small and micro-sized enterprises; and a partnership with China UnionPay Merchant Services Co., Ltd. to develop customized digital lending solutions to serve small and micro-sized enterprises. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Model N

Model N, Inc. provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies. The company also offers revenue management processes, such as pricing, contracting, rebates, incentives, channel management, and regulatory compliance. In addition, Model N, Inc. provides implementation, managed, strategic, and customer support services. It primarily serves large and mid-sized organizations worldwide through its direct sales force. Model N, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California, with additional offices in the United States, India, and Switzerland.

