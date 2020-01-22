Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Acquired by Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 217.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CBSH shares. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Commerce Bancshares to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $52.38 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Commerce Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, VP Daniel D. Callahan sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $76,956.00. Also, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 4,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $301,346.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,749,960.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 45,385 shares of company stock worth $2,944,406 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.05. The company had a trading volume of 783,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,562. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.78. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.65 and a 52 week high of $68.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.93 and its 200 day moving average is $62.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

