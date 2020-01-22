Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their hold rating on shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA) in a research report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. B. Riley currently has a $75.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Comerica from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Comerica from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Comerica from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Comerica currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.91.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.58. The company had a trading volume of 61,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,393. Comerica has a 12 month low of $58.54 and a 12 month high of $88.96. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.73 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 32.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 37.02%.

In related news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 2,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $166,316.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter William Guilfoile sold 6,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $497,220.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Comerica by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 17,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,739,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Comerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.