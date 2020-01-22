Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Stephens from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 5.56% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Argus cut shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Comerica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $74.50 to $72.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.97.

Get Comerica alerts:

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $66.31 on Wednesday. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $58.54 and a fifty-two week high of $88.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Comerica had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 16.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Comerica will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peter William Guilfoile sold 6,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $497,220.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 2,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $166,316.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Comerica by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comerica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Comerica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Comerica by 170.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

See Also: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.