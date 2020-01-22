Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.96.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the third quarter worth about $258,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the third quarter worth about $1,272,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the third quarter worth about $60,419,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the third quarter worth about $1,393,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Cloudflare in the third quarter worth about $186,000. 17.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $73.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.83 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Cloudflare
CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.
