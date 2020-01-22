Close Asset Management Ltd Raises Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Booking accounts for 1.4% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $17,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Booking by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 27,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,273 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in Booking by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 54,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,748,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Booking by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Booking by 289.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 1,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its stake in Booking by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 2,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG traded up $17.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,008.20. 169,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,939. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,640.54 and a 1 year high of $2,094.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $86.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,020.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,963.10.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $45.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.87 by $0.49. Booking had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 67.17%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $37.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,250.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,160.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,127.63.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

