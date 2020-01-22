Close Asset Management Ltd Purchases 98 Shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,221 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Verisign were worth $3,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in Verisign during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Verisign during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Verisign during the 4th quarter worth $394,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Verisign by 172.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 181,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,875,000 after acquiring an additional 114,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Verisign in the 4th quarter valued at about $424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisign alerts:

In related news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total transaction of $56,218.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.13. The company had a trading volume of 12,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,638. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $197.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.82. Verisign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.51 and a 12 month high of $221.78. The stock has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90 and a beta of 1.01.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 44.38% and a net margin of 52.60%. The firm had revenue of $308.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.00.

About Verisign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.