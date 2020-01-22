Close Asset Management Ltd Increases Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,099 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up 0.4% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.8% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 12,670 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 83.9% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 24,383 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 11,123 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 68.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,088,237 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $57,546,000 after buying an additional 441,352 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 18.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 57,300 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 8,890 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at about $217,000. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.87. 1,506,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,424,514. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.46. TJX Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $48.19 and a 52-week high of $63.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $75.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.68.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 57.63%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.60%.

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $4,496,564.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 330,679 shares in the company, valued at $20,022,613.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $7,686,132.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 575,966 shares in the company, valued at $34,776,827.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. DA Davidson restated a “positive” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.42.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

