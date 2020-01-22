Close Asset Management Ltd Has $347,000 Position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,615 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in eBay were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank boosted its stake in eBay by 982.8% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 4,331 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in eBay by 97.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 35,204 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 17,332 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 8.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,548 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 5,769 shares in the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 3.7% during the third quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 417,877 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $16,289,000 after buying an additional 14,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 9.6% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,594 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of eBay and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $46.00 target price on shares of eBay and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of eBay from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.23.

In related news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $281,480.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,470. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $35.82. 2,292,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,810,606. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.86. The company has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. eBay Inc has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $42.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. eBay had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

