Close Asset Management Ltd Acquires 217 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ECL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,657,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,486,296,000 after buying an additional 578,662 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,954,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $585,155,000 after purchasing an additional 121,062 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,073,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $410,628,000 after purchasing an additional 150,379 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 6,924.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,475,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,075 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,128,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,501,000 after buying an additional 49,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.17.

ECL traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $196.52. 574,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $189.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.84. The company has a market cap of $56.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.80. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $151.18 and a one year high of $209.87.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 35.81%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.