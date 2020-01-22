Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) shares rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.28 and last traded at $1.13, approximately 435,200 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 305% from the average daily volume of 107,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cleveland BioLabs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

The company has a market cap of $12.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.01.

Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter. Cleveland BioLabs had a negative return on equity of 93.20% and a negative net margin of 241.79%.

About Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI)

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and Russia. Its proprietary platform of toll-like immune receptor activators (TLR) has applications in radiation mitigation, oncology immunotherapy, and vaccines.

