Class (ASX:CL1) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Class Ltd (ASX:CL1) shares dropped 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as A$1.95 ($1.38) and last traded at A$1.95 ($1.38), approximately 70,752 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$2.02 ($1.43).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is A$2.09 and its 200 day moving average is A$1.73. The firm has a market cap of $229.44 million and a P/E ratio of 25.66.

About Class (ASX:CL1)

Class Limited develops and distributes cloud-based accounting, investment reporting, and administration software for accountants, administrators, and advisers in Australia. The company offers Class Super, a cloud based self-managed super fund (SMSF) administration software to streamline various aspects of SMSF administration.

