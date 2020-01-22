Clarius Group LLC Sells 52 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Clarius Group LLC cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,967 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 24,079 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,077,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 68,063 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $20,005,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 951 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on COST. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $329.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub raised Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.05.

In related news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.05, for a total value of $1,205,532.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,565 shares in the company, valued at $8,959,673.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $587,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,545,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,313 shares of company stock valued at $9,099,357 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $2.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $311.18. The company had a trading volume of 694,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,769. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $205.75 and a twelve month high of $307.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $296.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.