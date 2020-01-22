Clarius Group LLC Sells 2,515 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Clarius Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises about 0.6% of Clarius Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $3,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,236,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,143,000 after purchasing an additional 954,690 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 4,672,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,386,000 after purchasing an additional 248,634 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,178,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,937,000 after acquiring an additional 85,659 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 1,773,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,623,000 after acquiring an additional 54,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,338,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,154,000 after acquiring an additional 83,338 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $56.34. 16,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,870,908. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.58 and its 200 day moving average is $53.05. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $48.97 and a 1-year high of $56.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.628 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

