Clarius Group LLC Has $722,000 Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Clarius Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6,680.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,312,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $636,989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,219,346 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 281.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,547,147 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $185,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,155 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 456.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,222,183 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $123,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,390 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,366,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $238,844,000 after purchasing an additional 788,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.46.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.59. The company had a trading volume of 132,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,701,170. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.40. The company has a market capitalization of $93.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $122.88.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 146.62%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.80%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

