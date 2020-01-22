Clarius Group LLC Has $1.88 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Clarius Group LLC lessened its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 18,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 147.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,184,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,312,000 after buying an additional 705,176 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 228.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 559,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,921,000 after buying an additional 389,383 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,733,000. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.69.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.06. 1,545,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,077,292. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $92.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.52.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 48.16%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.22%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

