Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Hits New 52-Week High at $119.25

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $119.25 and last traded at $119.22, with a volume of 245266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.85.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays set a $107.00 target price on shares of Citrix Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.83.
The stock has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.26 and a 200 day moving average of $103.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.
In related news, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total transaction of $72,770.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,746.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,245 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total value of $135,381.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,756,342.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,037 shares of company stock valued at $5,278,883 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 275 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 312 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.
Citrix Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTXS)
Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.
