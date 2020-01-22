Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Hits New 52-Week High at $119.25

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $119.25 and last traded at $119.22, with a volume of 245266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.85.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays set a $107.00 target price on shares of Citrix Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.83.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.26 and a 200 day moving average of $103.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $733.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.05 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 97.57% and a net margin of 21.33%. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total transaction of $72,770.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,746.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,245 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total value of $135,381.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,756,342.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,037 shares of company stock valued at $5,278,883 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 275 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 312 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.