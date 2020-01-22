Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.83.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a $107.00 target price on Citrix Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Citrix Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

In other Citrix Systems news, Director Robert Calderoni sold 11,893 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $1,308,705.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,530,080.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 7,956 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $860,202.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,220,790.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,037 shares of company stock valued at $5,278,883 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $478,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 928.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,419 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,664 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,177 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after acquiring an additional 15,414 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

CTXS stock traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,107,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,609. The stock has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.07. Citrix Systems has a 52-week low of $90.28 and a 52-week high of $118.15.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $733.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.05 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 97.57% and a net margin of 21.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Citrix Systems will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

