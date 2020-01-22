Citigroup Upgrades Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) to “Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $53.00 price target on the bank’s stock, down from their prior price target of $55.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BK. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI restated a sell rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an accumulate rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.82.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Shares of BK traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.83. 1,986,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,397,737. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.88 and a 200 day moving average of $46.54. Bank of New York Mellon has a one year low of $40.52 and a one year high of $54.27.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 386.0% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the third quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.