Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Miles Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 13,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of C traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $80.04. 2,259,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,300,556. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $177.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.03. Citigroup Inc has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on Citigroup from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Citigroup from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.61.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Recommended Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.