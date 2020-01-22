Citigroup Boosts Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target to $375.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $317.00 to $375.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MA. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim set a $305.00 target price on shares of Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on Mastercard from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Mastercard from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mastercard from $317.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.22.

MA opened at $321.93 on Wednesday. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $196.60 and a fifty-two week high of $325.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $301.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.76, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Mastercard had a return on equity of 146.92% and a net margin of 42.50%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total transaction of $8,619,416.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,057,844.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.03, for a total transaction of $12,217,068.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,833,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,454,539,948.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,554 shares of company stock valued at $54,783,362 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 6,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Mastercard by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,096 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

