Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. trimmed its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,469 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 78.4% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 21.1% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,483,927 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 258,073 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 408.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Edward Jones raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.78.

Shares of CSCO opened at $48.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.70. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.40 and a 52-week high of $58.26. The company has a market cap of $207.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.12%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $564,471.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $480,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,716,237.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.