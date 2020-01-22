Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) was upgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $81.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “negative” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.06.

XEC stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.51. 1,150,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,267. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Cimarex Energy has a 52 week low of $37.19 and a 52 week high of $77.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.41.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Cimarex Energy had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $582.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 9,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $433,765.28. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,067 shares of company stock valued at $690,865 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 234.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 1,610.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 178.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 84.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 14,575.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

