CIIG Merger Corp.’s Quiet Period Will Expire on January 22nd (OTCMKTS:CIICU)

CIIG Merger’s (OTCMKTS:CIICU) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, January 22nd. CIIG Merger had issued 22,500,000 shares in its public offering on December 13th. The total size of the offering was $225,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of CIIG Merger stock opened at $10.29 on Wednesday. CIIG Merger has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $10.35.

CIIG Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

