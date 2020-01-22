CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,952 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $16,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Paychex by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 18,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Paychex by 570.1% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ purchased a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $340,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its position in Paychex by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 250,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,663,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 50,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total value of $4,294,545.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,772.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $1,534,368.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,008,673.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,296 shares of company stock valued at $6,955,834 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,364,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,256. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.47 and its 200 day moving average is $84.08. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.82 and a 12-month high of $88.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.87.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

Several research firms recently commented on PAYX. Citigroup upgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Paychex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Paychex from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

