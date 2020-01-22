CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 873 Shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp cut its position in shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $5,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,679,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,508,000 after purchasing an additional 62,962 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Nasdaq by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 939,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,354,000 after acquiring an additional 78,272 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nasdaq by 444.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 588,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,561,000 after acquiring an additional 480,100 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nasdaq by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 557,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,623,000 after acquiring an additional 50,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Nasdaq by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 503,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,981,000 after acquiring an additional 47,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Nasdaq from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.22.

Shares of NDAQ stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $109.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 559,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,703. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.65. Nasdaq Inc has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $110.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $632.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.44 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

