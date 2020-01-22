CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 18,978 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 227,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,978 shares during the quarter. Republic Services makes up approximately 0.4% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Republic Services worth $20,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Republic Services by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. 57.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Republic Services stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.33. 52,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 919,795. The company has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.03 and a 52-week high of $93.90.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RSG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. CIBC initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Republic Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.27.

In other news, insider Welborn John 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total transaction of $183,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,311.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

