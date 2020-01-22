CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,913,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,491 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 7.1% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned 1.50% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $370,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,063.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000.

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.86. The stock had a trading volume of 10,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,532. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $156.38 and a 1 year high of $203.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $194.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.97.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

