CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Increases Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $9,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in AutoZone by 9.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 110,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,005,000 after acquiring an additional 9,269 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in AutoZone by 2.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,368,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in AutoZone by 1,196.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AZO traded up $2.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,157.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,987. The firm has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $803.28 and a twelve month high of $1,274.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,185.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,141.11.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $14.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.74 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 96.86%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $13.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 66.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZO has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,415.00 price target (up from $1,225.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,357.00 to $1,363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,240.40.

In other AutoZone news, VP William R. Hackney sold 5,054 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,222.09, for a total value of $6,176,442.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,623,166.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

