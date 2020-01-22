CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Has $14.15 Million Stock Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 683,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,670 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.16% of Kimco Realty worth $14,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KIM. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,927,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,841,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $762,014,000 after buying an additional 2,159,780 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 3,779,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,080,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 12,755.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,539,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,608 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KIM shares. Capital One Financial lowered Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank raised Kimco Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. BTIG Research lowered Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Kimco Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kimco Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.97.

NYSE:KIM traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,861,256. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.55. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $16.21 and a twelve month high of $21.86.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $282.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.51 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 33.95% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.24%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

