CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Has $11.11 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,661 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.05% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $11,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,680,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,832,000 after purchasing an additional 643,448 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,539,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,124,000 after purchasing an additional 484,968 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,344,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,916,000 after purchasing an additional 355,164 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 578.9% in the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 184,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,336,000 after purchasing an additional 157,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,668,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,253,000 after purchasing an additional 154,012 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR remained flat at $$61.05 on Wednesday. 96,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,420,063. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $49.25 and a 52 week high of $61.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.53 and a 200 day moving average of $57.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

