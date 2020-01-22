CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 1,300 Shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Humana were worth $6,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Humana by 354.5% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Humana during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Humana during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 7,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.60, for a total transaction of $2,570,227.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,548 shares in the company, valued at $5,071,432.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 14,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.42, for a total value of $5,150,060.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,725,968.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,294 shares of company stock valued at $15,894,412 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HUM traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $365.72. 560,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,113. The stock has a market cap of $48.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $361.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.36. Humana Inc has a 12 month low of $225.65 and a 12 month high of $376.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $16.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.15 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 4.06%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Humana Inc will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Humana’s payout ratio is 15.12%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Humana from $437.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Argus upped their target price on Humana to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price (up previously from $338.00) on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.75.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

