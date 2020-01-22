CHRISTIAN DIOR/ADR (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) Given Daily News Sentiment Score of 3.67

Media coverage about CHRISTIAN DIOR/ADR (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) has trended very positive recently, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. CHRISTIAN DIOR/ADR earned a news sentiment score of 3.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of OTCMKTS CHDRY opened at $126.20 on Wednesday. CHRISTIAN DIOR/ADR has a twelve month low of $102.05 and a twelve month high of $139.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.57.

Christian Dior SE, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and retail of fashion and leather goods, wines and spirits, perfumes and cosmetics, watches and jewelry, and footwear and accessories worldwide. The company offers its fashion and leather goods under the Louis Vuitton, Fendi, Céline, Loewe, Givenchy, Kenzo, Thomas Pink, Berluti, Pucci, and Loro Piana brands; wines and spirits under the Hennessy, Moët & Chandon, Veuve Clicquot, Krug, Château d'Yquem, Belvedere, Glenmorangie, Newton Vineyards, and Numanthia Termes brand names; and perfumes and cosmetics under the Parfums Christian Dior, Guerlain, Parfums Givenchy, Make Up For Ever, Benefit Cosmetics, Fresh, Acqua di Parma, KVD Beauty, Fenty, and Ole Henriksen brands.

