China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.29

China Distance Education Holdings Ltd (NYSE:DL)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.29 and traded as high as $9.16. China Distance Education shares last traded at $8.59, with a volume of 3,939 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DL shares. ValuEngine lowered China Distance Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. TheStreet raised China Distance Education from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised China Distance Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.29. The company has a market cap of $299.64 million, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.13.

China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $68.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.27 million. China Distance Education had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 10.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that China Distance Education Holdings Ltd will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Distance Education stock. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of China Distance Education Holdings Ltd (NYSE:DL) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 344,670 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,505 shares during the quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned approximately 1.04% of China Distance Education worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.83% of the company’s stock.

About China Distance Education (NYSE:DL)

China Distance Education Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online education in China, which focuses on professional education. The company offers online courses through its websites, which are designed to help course participants obtain and maintain the skills, licenses and certifications necessary to pursue careers and professions in China.

