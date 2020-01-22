Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Given Media Sentiment Rating of 3.00

Media stories about Chemed (NYSE:CHE) have been trending positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Chemed earned a media sentiment score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Chemed’s score:

CHE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities raised shares of Chemed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Chemed from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $466.25.

Shares of CHE traded up $4.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $481.18. 2,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,731. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.09. Chemed has a fifty-two week low of $282.11 and a fifty-two week high of $479.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $445.47 and its 200-day moving average is $420.12.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.15. Chemed had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The business had revenue of $480.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chemed will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Naomi C. Dallob sold 660 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.50, for a total transaction of $286,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,878.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank E. Wood sold 1,200 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.17, for a total value of $534,204.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,612.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,679,279. 3.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

