Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,749 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 303.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 526.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $48.45 on Wednesday. Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $34.58 and a 12-month high of $51.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.90.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 34.55%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $149,657.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 28,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $1,431,978.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 349,364 shares of company stock valued at $17,174,848 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SCHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Compass Point upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.73.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

