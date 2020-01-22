Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 2,665.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,089,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,399,754. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $10.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.90.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.