Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PPL by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 10,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PPL by 6.9% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PPL by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 66,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in PPL by 8.4% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in PPL by 23.5% in the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PPL traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.03. The company had a trading volume of 6,298,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,514,059. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.31. The company has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.58. PPL Corp has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $36.28.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. PPL had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that PPL Corp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 68.75%.

PPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of PPL in a research report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PPL from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of PPL in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of PPL from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $32.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.05.

In other PPL news, COO Vincent Sorgi sold 13,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $466,211.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,423.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William H. Spence sold 388,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total value of $13,349,381.76. Insiders have sold a total of 790,664 shares of company stock worth $26,840,754 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

