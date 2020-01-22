Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC Makes New $320,000 Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.55 on Tuesday, reaching $220.21. The company had a trading volume of 616,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,769. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $214.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.53. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $179.62 and a 1 year high of $223.72.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

