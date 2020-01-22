Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC Invests $444,000 in WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF)

Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 32,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 227.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 16,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 11,346 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 10,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.96% of the company’s stock.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

WHF traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $14.02. 92,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,092. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.81. The firm has a market cap of $288.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.60. WhiteHorse Finance Inc has a one year low of $12.68 and a one year high of $15.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 40.72%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WhiteHorse Finance Inc will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.67%.

WHF has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. National Securities raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. WhiteHorse Finance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.88.

In other WhiteHorse Finance news, major shareholder Sami Mnaymneh sold 2,250,000 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $31,117,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,654.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WhiteHorse Finance Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF).

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.