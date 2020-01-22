Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC Invests $1.70 Million in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 9,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 1.7% of Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 31,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 661,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,352,000 after purchasing an additional 7,992 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $184.47. 2,286,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,882,847. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $136.40 and a 12-month high of $185.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $176.44 and a 200 day moving average of $165.68.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

