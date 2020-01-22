CFO4Life Group LLC Trims Stake in Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS)

CFO4Life Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 46.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FOCS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

FOCS stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.76. The stock had a trading volume of 303,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,162. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -129.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Focus Financial Partners Inc has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $40.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.54.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $316.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.55 million. Focus Financial Partners had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 16.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners Inc will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Focus Financial Partners in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Focus Financial Partners in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.64.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

