CFO4Life Group LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $90,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.04. 15,637,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,232,299. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.98 and a 52-week high of $45.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.5591 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. This is a positive change from Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

