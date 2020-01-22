CFO4Life Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

CFO4Life Group LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,208 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 25,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:JPST traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $50.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,016,056 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%.

