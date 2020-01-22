CFO4Life Group LLC Invests $410,000 in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 0.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,675,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,974,000 after buying an additional 28,552 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 11.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,247,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,120,000 after buying an additional 126,839 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 5,205.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,023,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,911,000 after buying an additional 1,004,584 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 3.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 926,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,703,000 after buying an additional 27,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 3.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 550,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,692,000 after buying an additional 17,899 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QRVO traded up $1.49 on Wednesday, reaching $116.36. 93,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,314,058. Qorvo Inc has a 12 month low of $58.52 and a 12 month high of $118.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.20. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 55.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.22.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.22. Qorvo had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qorvo Inc will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, Director Walter H. Wilkinson sold 2,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.71, for a total transaction of $280,923.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,719,026.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $218,732.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,759 shares in the company, valued at $5,251,302.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,070 shares of company stock worth $2,402,702 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cfra upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Qorvo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.22.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

