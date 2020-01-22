CFO4Life Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

CFO4Life Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $30,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 205.2% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,595,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,012,585. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.62. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.27 and a 12 month high of $92.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.76%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.